Loews Vanderbilt Hotel - Nashville 2100 West End Ave, Nashville, TN 37203, USA

A Stay Near the Studies Located across from Vanderbilt University on West End Avenue, this hotel has been a mainstay in the area for decades. But after a recent renovation, it’s back with some swagger, especially at the new Mason’s restaurant and bar, a Southern-style brasserie decorated tastefully with accents of Mason jars.