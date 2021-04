Check everything you know about bed and breakfasts at the door of Urban Cowboy Nashville, the latest project from New York City hotelier Lyon Porter. “I’m creating a B&B for a new generation of travelers,” says Porter, whose Brooklyn property of the same name is one of the borough’s most stylish stays. Set in a 19th-century Queen Anne Victorian manse in historic East Nashville, Urban Cowboy is just five blocks from the boutiques and lively bars of the Five Points district. The design in the eight guest rooms and standalone cabin is a Southwestern–Art Deco mash-up, with custom wallpaper, handmade copper bedframes, and intricate inlaid wood walls. The common areas are an invitation for travelers to connect: A colonnaded wraparound porch has a sunset view, and a music parlor holds instruments for impromptu jam sessions.