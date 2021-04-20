Where are you going?
Urban Cowboy Nashville

1603 Woodland St, Nashville, TN 37206, USA
Website
| +1 347-840-0525
Urban Cowboy Nashville

Across the Cumberland River from downtown, residential East Nashville got its first taste of hipster cool in 2016 when this Instagram-friendly bed-and-breakfast opened in a renovated Queen Anne mansion. Like its sister property in Brooklyn, Urban Cowboy’s eight suites and freestanding cabin are each uniquely named—Midnight Rider, the Lion’s Den—and decorated with geometric inlaid woodwork, Southwestern-inspired designs, and handcrafted furniture, plus custom wallpaper and copper and claw-foot tubs. The communal music parlor encourages interaction among guests with a collection of gently worn instruments, as does the all-weather fire pit, where blankets and good cheer are plentiful, especially after enjoying craft cocktails and wood-fired meals at Public House, the property’s on-site restaurant and bar.
By Sunshine Flint , AFAR Contributor

Jennifer Flowers
AFAR Staff
about 5 years ago

Doors Are Open: A Next Generation B&B

Check everything you know about bed and breakfasts at the door of Urban Cowboy Nashville, the latest project from New York City hotelier Lyon Porter. “I’m creating a B&B for a new generation of travelers,” says Porter, whose Brooklyn property of the same name is one of the borough’s most stylish stays. Set in a 19th-century Queen Anne Victorian manse in historic East Nashville, Urban Cowboy is just five blocks from the boutiques and lively bars of the Five Points district. The design in the eight guest rooms and standalone cabin is a Southwestern–Art Deco mash-up, with custom wallpaper, handmade copper bedframes, and intricate inlaid wood walls. The common areas are an invitation for travelers to connect: A colonnaded wraparound porch has a sunset view, and a music parlor holds instruments for impromptu jam sessions.

