Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

222 Rep. John Lewis Way S, Nashville, TN 37203
https://countrymusichalloffame.org/
0eeda37927be469a5069840769ecfa2b
82622c385ed087b7b7b783b6fd3c4bd6.jpg

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

0eeda37927be469a5069840769ecfa2b
82622c385ed087b7b7b783b6fd3c4bd6.jpg

Rhinestones, tassels, boots so pointy they’d make toes bleed...what more could you expect from Nashville‘s monument to the music that made it famous? Well, plenty more, as it turns out. The Hall of Fame contains some seriously impressive artifacts from musical history, from Bill Monroe’s Loar F5 mandolin and Johnny Cash’s iconic black suit to Webb Pierce’s car, pimped-out with silver guns for door handles and steer horns mounted on the front grille. Sprawled across several floors, the Hall of Fame misses few details as it tells the story of “hillbilly” music (although the expansive exhibit about Hank Williams is notably sketchy on the particulars of his early death). Big, bold, and shameless, this is one heck of a celebration of country music.

By Jennifer Flowers

More Recommendations

Emma John
Fri Jul 18 03:41:20 EDT 2014

Boot Up at the Country Music Hall of Fame

Rhinestones, tassels, boots so pointy they’d make toes bleed...what more could you expect from Nashville‘s monument to the music that made it famous? Well, plenty more, as it turns out. The Hall of Fame contains some seriously impressive artifacts from musical history, from Bill Monroe’s Loar F5 mandolin and Johnny Cash’s iconic black suit to Webb Pierce’s car, pimped-out with silver guns for door handles and steer horns mounted on the front grille. Sprawled across several floors, the Hall of Fame misses few details as it tells the story of “hillbilly” music (although the expansive exhibit about Hank Williams is notably sketchy on the particulars of his early death). Big, bold, and shameless, this is one heck of a celebration of country music.

Mon Apr 09 20:47:56 EDT 2018

Don't miss a tour of Studio B

Complete the musical adventure at the Country Music Hall of Fame by attending the extra Studio B tour to see where legends like Elvis Presley and Dolly Parton recorded some of their best hits. It’s authentic and fascinating!

More From AFAR
Close up of a mans hand holding a phone with the Lyft app open
Trending News
How to Earn Airline Miles on Lyft Rides
Vermont storm 2022
Trending News
Arctic Front Threatens to Disrupt Holiday Travel as Temperatures Plummet
Amtrak Airo train exterior image
Trains
Amtrak Offers First Look at Its New Fleet of Trains
People sitting on a ski lift in Breckenridge, Colorado.
Winter Sports
Epic, Ikon, or Independent: How to Find the Best Multi-Resort Ski Pass
The Salon Jupiter in the Musée National Picasso-Paris
Art + Culture
Paris’s Picasso Museum Will Offer 2 Special Exhibits to Honor the Artist’s Life
A woman in a hotel rooms looks out a window in an illustration by Melanie Lambrick
Tips + News
How to Set (Actually) Meaningful Travel Resolutions for 2023
Load More