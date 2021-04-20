Frist Art Museum

Historic Post Office Turns Art Center

Let's be real, there's only so much country even a die hard fan can handle in Nashville. Once in a while, it's perhaps a good idea to trade music for other experiences. The Frist Center of the Arts first opened its doors to the public in 2001. It had found its home in a spectacular 1930s art deco building, originally built to serve as Nashville's main post office. The marble building is worth a closer look on its own, before visiting any of the well exhibitions inside. If you look a little closer, you might see the indentations on the marble floors, where people stood for years in front of their post boxes, to get their mail. An interesting fact about the Frist is that is defines itself clearly as an art center, versus an art museum that owns a permanent collection. The Frist partners with other national and international art institutions, such as the Centre Pompidou Paris, and the Tate, and Victoria and Albert Museum London, to name a few. When I was there, they had vintage Italian concept cars on display, with designs that were out of this world. Although I didn't grab a bite at the museum, I am told the food at the Cafe is delicious; local, and freshly made.