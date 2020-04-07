Where are you going?
Loews Chicago Hotel

455 N Park Dr, Chicago, IL 60611, USA
Website
| +1 312-840-6600
Loews Chicago Hotel Chicago Illinois United States
Loews Chicago Hotel

This purpose-built luxury high-rise hotel has 400 rooms in all, with natural light spilling through floor-to-ceiling windows onto modern, clean-lined furnishings done in ivory and gray tones. Higher floors offer spectacular views of Lake Michigan and Navy Pier. Service here gets high marks for the nothing-is-impossible attitude of the staff, and from early summer to late fall the Streeterville Social, the third-floor roof top outdoor terrace, offers craft cocktails and relaxed dining… and views of the city skyline.
By Susan Hack , AFAR Contributor

