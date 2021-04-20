Where are you going?
Welcome to my new favorite, neighborhood cafe near the intersection of University and San Pablo Ave. in Berkeley.

The space is inviting (both inside and out), the communal tables and cozy chairs plentiful and the Four Barrel coffee delicious with all that organic breakfast fare.

The hours are 7 am to 6 pm on weekdays and 7 am to 5 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

The owners value the works of rotating artists and the result is always such a treat.

When you're in Berkeley, make a trip to Local 123 for friendly service, delicious coffee, some sun on the back patio and a few delicious nibbles.
By Bronwen Gregory , AFAR Local Expert

