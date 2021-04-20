LIV
4441 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140, USA
| +1 305-674-4680
Photo by LIV
Wed - Sun 11pm - 5am
LIV: Miami's World-Famous NightclubOf all of the night clubs in Miami, LIV is the most famous. Located at the Fontainebleau Hotel the club fuses the appeal of an ultra exclusive lounge and a high-energy nightclub.
With over 18,000 sf of beams, LED lights and VIP lounges, LIV sets the stage for the ultimate nightlife experience.
For the locals, make friends with some of the promoters around town to beat the long lines and velvet rope. Also, visit the website to purchase tickets to some of the best EDM acts in the world.