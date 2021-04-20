Where are you going?
LIV

4441 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140, USA
Website
| +1 305-674-4680
LIV: Miami's World-Famous Nightclub Miami Beach Florida United States

More info

Wed - Sun 11pm - 5am

LIV: Miami's World-Famous Nightclub

Of all of the night clubs in Miami, LIV is the most famous. Located at the Fontainebleau Hotel the club fuses the appeal of an ultra exclusive lounge and a high-energy nightclub.

With over 18,000 sf of beams, LED lights and VIP lounges, LIV sets the stage for the ultimate nightlife experience.

For the locals, make friends with some of the promoters around town to beat the long lines and velvet rope. Also, visit the website to purchase tickets to some of the best EDM acts in the world.

By GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert

