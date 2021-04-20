Lincoln Street Art Park 5805-6037 Lincoln Street

Outdoor Art Exhibit Hidden Away in Midtown Detroit Down a side street not far from MoTown Museum and the Wayne State University's main campus is one of the city's hidden art gems. Lincoln Street Art Park is an evolving community collaboration between local artists, the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs, the Detroit Recreation department, and the adjacent recycling center.



Visiting the outdoor site, particularly on a sunny day, is akin to walking into the rugged studio of an artist, complete with seating area, mini library, and house pet. In this case, a giant dinosaur twice the size of an average loft's ceiling, but reminiscent of a pet nonetheless.



I explored the park alone, but I think it would be a wonderful place to visit for a couple on a date and a really good option for kids to roam and explore at leisure.



The outdoor exhibit is open rain or shine, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year and is free to the general public. The park is located at 5926 Lincoln Street, Detroit, Michigan 48208.