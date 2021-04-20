Fig Meets Pig at Li'l Woody's
With two locations (Capitol Hill and Ballard), Lil’ Woody’s is known around Seattle
for their hearty, inexpensive burgers. (Note to convention-goers: the Capitol Hill location is just a few blocks up Pine St. from the Convention Center.) Toppings range from classic to creative: the rich and savory “Fig and the Pig” burger features a scoop of Boat Street pickled figs, Hills bacon, mayo, and crumbled gorgonzola cheese. They also offer veggie burgers, a fried chicken sandwich, and salmon burgers for non-beef-lovers. The hand-cut “crack fries” come with a cup of Molly Moon’s milkshake for dipping.