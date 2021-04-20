Where are you going?
Lick's Antiques Mall

749 Broadway
Website
| +1 253-572-7334
Claustrophobes Need Not Apply Tacoma Washington United States

Claustrophobes Need Not Apply

“It’s a disaster,” the owner will laughingly warn you as you walk in, and she’s right about one thing: it’s seriously crowded in Lick’s Antique Mall. Once you edge down the narrow aisle of the entryway, things open up a bit, and you can see into the large back rooms and multiple levels of this vast sea of antiques. Lick’s is especially good for vintage dishware collectors, as they often have rare complete sets of antique patterns, kept in a separate room. But everything from old medicine bottles to vintage jewelry to framed daguerreotypes can be dug up, if you’re patient. There seems to be a perpetual 50% off sale here, so roll up your sleeves and get to work.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

