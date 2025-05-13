The Ultimate 48 Hours in Detroit for Music Fans

A veteran of Detroit hip-hop, BarsOverBS record label founder Ty Farris has seen the city’s musical landscape evolve since he first came on the scene in the late ‘90s. Today, the place that birthed Motown and Detroit techno—and was a key influence in shaping garage rock, hip-hop, blues, and jazz—is home to vibrant music festivals, timeless concert halls, and museums and institutions that pay homage to its musical heritage.

We tapped Farris for his must-visit Detroit destinations for hip-hop and indie music fans, from iconic venues to lesser-known gems. Use his tips to plan a music-packed, two-day itinerary of the best-known and insider spots in the Motor City.

Visit the Motown Museum and Murals in the Market

A studio at the Motown Museum Photo by Sylvia Jarrus

There’s no better way to learn about Detroit’s rich musical legacy than by visiting the historic Motown Museum, which once served as Motown’s first headquarters and recording studio. Here, the story of Motown lives on as the museum preserves its humble origins and lasting impact on pop culture, a unique experience Farris says is essential for any music fan.

After a morning exploring artifacts and history at the Motown Museum, he suggests heading over to Eastern Market. Thanks to the ongoing efforts of Murals in the Market, the open-air Eastern Market has more than 150 murals complementing its historic storefronts. See the 40-foot-wide Rap God mural, created by street artists Felix Perez and Michael Vasquez, and based on a photo that Detroit photographer Jeremy Deputat shot on the set of Eminem’s “Rap God” music video.

Hear live music and techno

BJ Barham performs at El Club in Detroit. Photo by Sylvia Jarrus

An excellent way to get to know Detroit is by catching a concert at one of its many iconic music venues. For Farris (and Eminem), Saint Andrew’s Hall is where it all started—at its famous rap battles. Today, the concert venue continues to be a popular stop for touring pop, hip-hop, and rock music artists. (Within walking distance of St. Andrew’s Hall and centrally located in Greektown, Farris’ go-to lodging option is the Atheneum Suite Hotel, which grants easy access to all the action.) The Masonic Temple Detroit is another Farris favorite for rap concerts.

The Atheneum Suite Hotel’s Greektown location puts it near many of Detroit’s music venues. Photos by Sylvia Jarrus

For local talent and indie artists, he recommends El Club in Southwest Detroit, where he has performed a few times. “El Club supports indie music more than anyone else,” he says, adding that the smaller size of the venue makes for a “more intimate setting.”

As the birthplace of Detroit techno, electronic music continues to thrive here, too, with clubs like TV Lounge, the world’s first techno museum, Exhibit 3000 (open by appointment only), and the annual Movement Music Festival celebrating the past, present, and future of dance music each May. Go dancing late into the night at Spot Lite Detroit, another Farris pick where local DJs spin disco, house, and techno music—and that sells vinyl records, he notes.

Shop the record store Paramita Sound and eat at Mom’s Spaghetti

Décor at Mom’s Spaghetti features co-owner Eminem’s memorabilia. Photos by Sylvia Jarrus

There are few ways that Farris prefers spending a casual day more than crate-digging for vinyl at Paramita Sound. The small and cozy record shop in downtown Detroit hosts live events and music releases. It also doubles as a bar, serving a small array of Michigan wine and beer.

After sifting through records, take a five-minute walk to place your order at the window of Mom’s Spaghetti, a restaurant co-owned by Eminem and housed inside another restaurant, Union Assembly. You can also see a small on-site exhibit of hip-hop artifacts like Eminem’s music video outfits. “That’s a spot you’ve got to take people,” Farris says. “The Eminem memorabilia is amazing.”

You’ll spot reminders of the city’s renowned musical heritage throughout Detroit, from murals celebrating local music icons to historic and new venues. Whether hip-hop, techno, or another genre calls to you, you’ll find your sound in Motown.

