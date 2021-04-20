Liberty Orchards Co., Inc.

Eat Washington Apples
Washington is famous for its apples, and fall is the best time of year to try our crisp, juicy fruit. The most coveted breed is Honeycrisp, prized for its extremely crunchy and crisp texture and lightly sweet flavor. Cameo is a pretty, tiger-striped fruit with a good crunch, discovered as a chance seedling in a Washington orchard. Other varieties you’ll find in local stores include Pink Lady (a sweet-tart, pink and green apple), SweeTango (a hybrid offshoot of Honeycrisp), Ambrosia (a crunchy, very sweet apple with champagne-like flavors and white flesh), and Jazz (a sweet red-and-gold apple). If you venture out to rural areas or fruit-orchard regions like Wenatchee, you’ll find fruit stands with these apples and many more, plus jugs of cloudy, freshly made cider that’s nothing like the store-bought version. And if our apples aren’t sweet enough for you on their own, there’s always the local Aplets and Cotlets fruit jelly candy, locally produced in Cashmere.