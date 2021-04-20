Les Bouquinistes
53 Quai des Grands Augustins
| +33 1 43 25 45 94
More info
Sun - Sat 12pm - 2:30pm, 7pm - 10:30pm
The Booksellers of ParisEntertain yourself for an hour or two while wandering the book stalls along the Seine in the magnificent city of Paris.
I saw the long green boxes that line the walls along the Seine from the Louvre to Notre Dame Cathedral. The boxes were filled with used books, magazines, posters, and old records sold by the booksellers or bouquinistes.
Around the 16th century, these peddlers began to sell their books at the Pont Neuf.
Then in 1859, the bouquinistes were allowed to establish their stalls at fixed points on the banks of the Seine.
Today these 3 kilometers of the river banks are a UNESCO World Heritage site.
There are 240 bouquinistes and they use the 900 green boxes to display and sell some 280,000 - 300,000 old books, and related items.
The booksellers work the stalls from sunrise to sunset.
The owners and their book stalls are unique and spending time walking along the river and looking for a treasure made me feel as though I were a Parisian and not a visitor. I perused each stall and dreamily strolled my way down the Seine.
Starting at the Louvre area, on a balmy, sunny day I listened to the birds in the trees and looked at the views of the book stalls and ended near Notre Dame which was across the river.
I was glad I decided to investigate the famous bouquinistes.
Add the book stalls to your list of Paris musts.
More Recommendations
over 6 years ago
Fantastic
It is fun to sto pby these booths to see what each book seller happens to have. You might find something completely memorable.