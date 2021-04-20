Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Lehrkind Mansion Bed & Breakfast

719 N Wallace Ave, Bozeman, MT 59715, USA
Website
| +1 406-585-6932
For All of Bozeman's Victorian Charm Bozeman Montana United States

More info

Sun - Sat 9am - 11pm
Check Availability >

For All of Bozeman's Victorian Charm

The end to a perfect day in Bozeman is waiting for you somewhere on the doorstep of the beautiful Lehrkind Mansion Bed & Breakfast, quite possibly the most picturesque building in all of Montana.

The Victorian marvel is a perfect base for a few days of exploring Bozeman, with a great library filled with inspiring tomes and photography books that will stir your Montana wanderlust further.

Each of the mansion's nine rooms has its own unique character, though The Muir Room is where you want to stay if you're a writer looking for a spark.

By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points