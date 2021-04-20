Lehrkind Mansion Bed & Breakfast
719 N Wallace Ave, Bozeman, MT 59715, USA
| +1 406-585-6932
Photo courtesy of Lehrkind Mansion Bed & Breakfast/bozemanbedandbreakfast.com
More info
Sun - Sat 9am - 11pm
For All of Bozeman's Victorian CharmThe end to a perfect day in Bozeman is waiting for you somewhere on the doorstep of the beautiful Lehrkind Mansion Bed & Breakfast, quite possibly the most picturesque building in all of Montana.
The Victorian marvel is a perfect base for a few days of exploring Bozeman, with a great library filled with inspiring tomes and photography books that will stir your Montana wanderlust further.
Each of the mansion's nine rooms has its own unique character, though The Muir Room is where you want to stay if you're a writer looking for a spark.