Le Sirenuse

Via Cristoforo Colombo, 30, 84017 Positano SA, Italy
Website
| +39 089 875066
Le Sirenuse Positano Italy
Le Sirenuse

Nestled within Positano’s hillside tangle of pastel residences and stepped alleys, Le Sirenuse is a legendary boutique hotel that feels more like a private home. Run by the Sersale family since its opening in 1951, the crimson-hued house is filled with antiques, potted plants, and oil paintings that lend it a friendly atmosphere devoid of any snootiness. White-walled guest rooms are accented with Vietri floor tiles and heirloom walnut furniture, while marble bathrooms have whirlpool tubs and Eau d'Italie toiletries, the hotel’s bespoke line. Dining is excellent: The Michelin-starred La Sponda restaurant is as tasty as it is charming, illuminated in the evening entirely by candlelight. There’s also a champagne and oyster bar that commands dazzling views from a panoramic terrace; the vistas are no less stunning from the pool deck, where potted lemon trees scent the air. The hotel also has a top-notch spa, plus fun perks such as free daily excursions on its vintage wooden boat.
By Aleksandra Hogendorf , AFAR Contributor

Dan Fogarty
almost 7 years ago

The Perfect Sunset Swim

Le Sirenuse overlooking Positano
Julia Cosgrove
AFAR Staff
almost 7 years ago

Oysters, Negronis, and That View in Positano

La Sirenuse is one of those gorgeous, fabled hotels on the Amalfi Coast. Stay there or book dinner and drinks. The champagne bar is incredibly memorable, for the view, the presentation, the service, and the expertly mixed cocktails and food. The hotel has a wonderfully curated shop as well.
Daniel Kudish
almost 7 years ago

Le Sirenuse Hotel, Positano

Stopping in Positano, if you’re not already staying in this charming coastal town, is a must. After a day of exploring, venture up to the hotel Le Sirenuse, located on top of the east side of the hills, and take in the breathtaking views while enjoying cocktails and caviar. Care to splurge on a meal? Have dinner at the hotel’s Michelin star-rated La Sponda restaurant. You won't regret it!
The Leading Hotels of the World
over 6 years ago

Ocean View

“Positano is a dream place that isn’t quite real when you are there,” John Steinbeck wrote after visiting the town on Italy’s Amalfi Coast, “and becomes beckoningly real after you have gone.” On the terrace of Le Sirenuse, you’ll have the best seat to experience the dreamlike quality of the nightlife here. The hotel's outdoor champagne and oyster bar has welcomed guests to Positano since the 1950s, and is open in the evenings from mid-May to mid-October, weather permitting. As you admire the view and savor the oysters, raw fish, and other delicacies, you can thank the fishermen who are headed out to sea, the lights of their boats dotting the bay. To experience Le Sirenuse, visit http://bit.ly/1zqAsjr

