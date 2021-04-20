Books about Peru as souvenirs from your trip

A large and modern bookstore, Ibero Librerias has a vast collection of titles about Peruvian tourism and gastronomy in English. Grains, Peruvian cuisine and ceviches are some of the subjects you can find among the books about food. In the tourism section, you’ll be able to choose between guides and books about specific tourist destinations or books about the country and its history. These books will provide great memories from your trip, little pieces of Peru that you can bring home. Something worth mentioning: you might not see the bookstore if you are just strolling around Larcomar Mall - the entrance to Ibero Librerias is hidden in a dead-end hallway, so make sure to look for it. In the same hallway you’ll also find a good cafe and a store called Dédalo, which sells beautiful local crafts.