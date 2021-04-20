Lampa
Lampa 21801, Peru
400-Year-Old Peruvian BeautyWhile visiting Peru in 2011, my husband and I spent some time with a local guide exploring the lesser-known towns around Lake Titicaca, one of which was the beautiful Lampas. I was struck by Lampas' beauty, not least of which was this splendid 400-year-old church.
When visiting the Lake Titicaca area, I highly recommend taking a day to tour the area around Puno with a local guide who can offer some insight into the region's rich history and culture.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Learn How to Cook the Peruvian Way
Last year my husband and I were lucky enough to visit the fascinating Lake Titicaca. We were there for three days and we decided that we wanted to spend one of those days traveling around the area to see what life was like outside the touristy Lake Titicaca area. So we hired a local guide and asked him to take us to his favorite local towns.
The highlight of the day, though, was when our guide, understanding who interested we were in seeing what daily life is like in rural Peru, made an impromptu stop at his friend's house so we could meet him and his family. They couldn't have been more generous and welcomed us into their home with smiles all around. One of the most interesting things was the way in which they cooked their meals over a cooking fire, which they were happy to show us how to do.
That day traveling around Juliaca, Lampas, and Juli with a guide was one of our favorites of the trip!
The highlight of the day, though, was when our guide, understanding who interested we were in seeing what daily life is like in rural Peru, made an impromptu stop at his friend's house so we could meet him and his family. They couldn't have been more generous and welcomed us into their home with smiles all around. One of the most interesting things was the way in which they cooked their meals over a cooking fire, which they were happy to show us how to do.
That day traveling around Juliaca, Lampas, and Juli with a guide was one of our favorites of the trip!
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Peruvian Pink
When visiting Lake Titicaca in 2011, my husband and I, always interested in learning as much as we can about the local culture when we travel, decided to hire a guide to take us to some of his favorite lesser-known towns around the Lake Titicaca area. Our favorite of the towns he took us to was Lampas, with its charming bright pink buildings and perfectly preserved 400-year-old church.
When visiting the Lake Titicaca area, if you have some free time and are looking for an adventure I highly recommend hiring a local guide who knows the region well and ask them to take you to his or her favorite places. It's great once in a while to leave a day's travel plans up to someone else and interesting to see what sights they're most proud to show off to you.
When visiting the Lake Titicaca area, if you have some free time and are looking for an adventure I highly recommend hiring a local guide who knows the region well and ask them to take you to his or her favorite places. It's great once in a while to leave a day's travel plans up to someone else and interesting to see what sights they're most proud to show off to you.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Cooking Lesson
Last year my husband and I were lucky enough to visit the fascinating Lake Titicaca. We were there for three days and we decided that we wanted to spend one of those days traveling around the area to see what life was like outside the touristy Lake Titicaca area. So we hired a local guide and asked him to take us to his favorite local towns.
The highlight of the day though was when our guide, understanding that we were really interested in seeing what daily life is like in rural Peru, made an impromptu stop at his friend's house so we could meet him and his family. They couldn't have been more generous and welcomed us into their home with smiles all around. One of the most interesting things was the way in which they cooked their meals over a cooking fire, which they were happy to demonstrate for us.
That day traveling around Juliaca, Lampas, and Juli with a guide was one of our favorites of the trip!
The highlight of the day though was when our guide, understanding that we were really interested in seeing what daily life is like in rural Peru, made an impromptu stop at his friend's house so we could meet him and his family. They couldn't have been more generous and welcomed us into their home with smiles all around. One of the most interesting things was the way in which they cooked their meals over a cooking fire, which they were happy to demonstrate for us.
That day traveling around Juliaca, Lampas, and Juli with a guide was one of our favorites of the trip!