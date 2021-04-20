Savanna
This South African restaurant is a big hit in Munich, not least because there aren’t many places in town where you can try exotic meats like zebra, crocodile, and ostrich. However, even the more standard dishes here, like Namibian beef filet and peri peri chicken breast, are quite special, cooked on a lava-stone grill and served with an extensive menu of South African wines and cocktails. Must-try menu items include the bobotie samosa
(dumplings stuffed with ground beef), curried meatballs, biltong
(air-dried beef served with nuts and dried fruit), snails in garlic butter, and kingklip (a popular South African fish). Whichever you choose, expect friendly service and a buzzing atmosphere, even during the week.