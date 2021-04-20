Labyrinth Games & Puzzles

Feeling Puzzled
Now, this is a game shop. Not one for the electronic gamer-types, this Capitol Hill store offers nearly 6,000 games including Archimedes' Stomachion (the World's Oldest Puzzle), handmade wood puzzles, board games like Chess, Clue, Scrabble, and the Settlers of Catan, brainteasers, jigsaw puzzles, role-playing, strategy, and collectible card games. A wide variety designed to stimulate and engage the minds of toddlers to adults. Head to the back to the store and you'll find employees hosting after-school programs for students and nightly and weekend gaming events such as Wednesday "RPG Night" and Thursday "Board Game Night" whereby you can choose from over 400 games to play. Outside the store, weekly riddles and brainteasers are posted. Correctly solve them for free prizes.