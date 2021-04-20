Where are you going?
Labyrinth Games & Puzzles

645 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington, DC 20003, USA
| +1 202-544-1059
Sun 10am - 6pm
Tue, Thur, Fri 10am - 10pm
Wed 10am - 9pm
Sat 9am - 9pm

Now, this is a game shop. Not one for the electronic gamer-types, this Capitol Hill store offers nearly 6,000 games including Archimedes' Stomachion (the World's Oldest Puzzle), handmade wood puzzles, board games like Chess, Clue, Scrabble, and the Settlers of Catan, brainteasers, jigsaw puzzles, role-playing, strategy, and collectible card games. A wide variety designed to stimulate and engage the minds of toddlers to adults. Head to the back to the store and you'll find employees hosting after-school programs for students and nightly and weekend gaming events such as Wednesday "RPG Night" and Thursday "Board Game Night" whereby you can choose from over 400 games to play. Outside the store, weekly riddles and brainteasers are posted. Correctly solve them for free prizes.
By Christian Mirasol , AFAR Local Expert
