La Jeune Rue
Rue du Vertbois, 75003 Paris, France
Foodie Heaven in le Marais: La Jeune RueSee our full list of Where to Go in 2015.
Le Marais is a historic district in Paris, in the third and fourth arrondissements, that has variously been the city’s medieval aristocratic quarter, home to a large Jewish community, and a dilapidated working class neighborhood. Nowadays, thanks to a decades-long restoration policy that began in the ‘60s, Le Marais is hip and happening—home to numerous art galleries, boutiques, and high-end restaurants, and a center of Parisian LGBTQ culture.
Into the mix can now be added La Jeune Rue, an ambitious development project spearheaded by French entrepreneur Cédric Naudon. The aim is to create a kind of chic foodie village along Rue du Vertbois in the north of the district. Naudon has bought up a bunch of buildings that are rapidly being converted into restaurants, bars, and artisanal food stores—think butchers, bakers, fishmongers, and the like. However, the kicker is that the focus is not merely on quality and sustainability of produce, or experimenting with alternative modes of agriculture, but also on the design of the venues themselves.
The plans include some 20 businesses, including a fishmonger by Tom Dixon, a speakeasy by Ingo Maurer, a tapas bar by Jasper Morrison, and a Korean street food spot by Paola Navone. New places are opening all the time.