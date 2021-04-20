Kung Wo Tong - Causeway Bay
87 Percival St, Bowrington, Hong Kong
+852 2576 1001
Sun - Sat 10:30am - 11:45pm
Herbal Cool-DownTraditional Chinese Medicine believes that everyone's body needs a balance of both heat and cold to function properly. Therefore, with each changing season comes certain beneficial ingredients that one must have more of to help achieve this balance.
Kung Wo Tong has been serving its signature herbal turtle jelly, known to aid detoxification and to help clear up skin problems, for over one hundred years now. However, the less adventurous should still stop by in the summer time for some refreshing chrysanthemum tea, which helps to "cool" the body.
If you're unlucky and have caught a cold during your travels, try the "Flu Tea" or the "24 Herbal" tea, which will help to fight off your illnesses. Be forewarned that these may taste bitter at first, but are definitely worth the on-the-road remedy.