TRB Hutong
This modern French restaurant is located down a hutong
(narrow street or alley) and inside a 600-year-old Buddhist temple complex. The dining room was once Beijing
's first black-and-white television factory. TRB's space is a handsome study in contrasts: a centuries-old temple in Beijing lovingly renovated to include a bright, clean-lined restaurant serving contemporary European fare. Lunch and dinner are three-, four-, or five-course affairs, available with wine pairings. Dishes on the summer menu include slow-cooked cod with potato fondant and broccoli and, for dessert, chocolate pie with poached pear, pear sorbet, and chocolate sauce. TRB has a second, equally superb restaurant adjacent to the Forbidden City.