Chuan Ban
The food is as authentic as it gets at this Sichuan restaurant, which is part of the Sichuan provincial government’s Beijing
office. Sichuan is known for its fiery cuisine, but if some in your party prefer things a little less piquant, Chuan Ban has a number of dishes that won’t quite set your mouth on fire. You can’t go wrong with mapo doufu
(squares of white tofu suspended in chili oil) and lazi ji
(diced fried chicken under a mountain of chili peppers). Suancai tudouni
(mashed potato with pickled cabbage), scallion pancakes, gan bian siji dou
(sautéed green beans), and, of course, a small bowl of rice per person cool your tongue.