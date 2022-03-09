Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Chuanban

5 Gong Yuan Tou Tiao
Chuan Ban Beijing China

Chuan Ban

The food is as authentic as it gets at this Sichuan restaurant, which is part of the Sichuan provincial government’s Beijing office. Sichuan is known for its fiery cuisine, but if some in your party prefer things a little less piquant, Chuan Ban has a number of dishes that won’t quite set your mouth on fire. You can’t go wrong with mapo doufu (squares of white tofu suspended in chili oil) and lazi ji (diced fried chicken under a mountain of chili peppers). Suancai tudouni (mashed potato with pickled cabbage), scallion pancakes, gan bian siji dou (sautéed green beans), and, of course, a small bowl of rice per person cool your tongue.
By Sophie Friedman , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

It’s Your Last Chance to Get a Coveted Companion Pass With Southwest’s Credit Card Offers
It’s Your Last Chance to Get a Coveted Companion Pass With Southwest’s Credit Card Offers
United Introduces New Bag Drop “Shortcut”
United Introduces New Bag Drop “Shortcut”
Italy Relaxes COVID Entry Rules for All Travelers
Italy Relaxes COVID Entry Rules for All Travelers
Hiking With History: A Pilgrimage Along the Selma to Montgomery Trail
Hiking With History: A Pilgrimage Along the Selma to Montgomery Trail