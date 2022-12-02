InterContinental Hong Kong

No. 18 Salisbury Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
This 7,000 square-foot, $13,000 a night suite is the ultimate in luxurious Hong Kong living. Perched on top of the amazingly well situated InterContinental Hong Kong, the Presidential Suite has everything you could possibly want including private terrace, pool, jacuzzi, gym, office and a master bath that has both a sauna and a steam room. There’s no better place to stay in Hong Kong if it’s luxury you’re after.

Fri Jul 18 03:41:58 EDT 2014

The best Victoria Harbor views

I can sit all day in the lobby lounge at the InterContinental Hong Kong and stare out at the Victoria Harbor and Hong Kong Island just across the way. During the day catch glimpses of junk boats gliding by and at night watch the 8:00 pm nightly laser light show on the Hong Kong Island side. You’ll have the best seat in the house! And their burgers are pretty amazing too!

Fri Jul 18 03:41:58 EDT 2014

The Club InterContinental Lounge

Comp0limentary Rose Champagne? Yes please. That and a lot else awaits you at the Club InterContinental Lounge at the InterCon Hong Kong. This is one club lounge worth the extra dollars! Great staff, friendly and meticulous service and a wide range of goodies through out the day - breakfast, afternoon tea and evening cocktails and canapes. What a great way to enjoy your stay and you also get that incredible view across Victoria Harbour.

