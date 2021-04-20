Where are you going?
Kramerbooks & Afterwords

1517 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20036, USA
Website
| +1 202-387-1400
Sun - Thur 7:30am - 1am
Fri, Sat 7:30am - 3am

Kramerbooks & Afterwords

One of Washington's most beloved independent bookstores, Kramerbooks & Afterwords Café is just as much a D.C. institution as the city's historic monuments. Opened in 1976, Kramerbooks was the first bookstore/café in the United States to feature espresso, cappuccino, a full bar, and food. Popular with students and other assorted night owls, it's open all night on Friday and Saturday, and late into the evening during the weekdays (there's often live music). This is the place to savor the final pages of that new book you don't want to end—and maybe a glass of red wine or a slice of one of their decadent cakes. Check out the events calendar before you go to catch a reading from a political big shot or your favorite new fiction writer.
By Christian Mirasol , AFAR Local Expert
