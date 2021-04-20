Kono's 66 Kamehameha Highway

Sun - Sat 7am - 2:30pm

Best Breakfast in Town There are a lot of great places to eat in the North Shore town of Haleiwa but Kono's is by far my favorite. Their menu ranges from banana macadamia nut waffles to breakfast sliders (the biscuits are delicious!) to wraps to Kalua Pig in a variety of preparations. And milkshakes, delicious milkshakes.



Kono's is known for its breakfast bombers - tortillas filled with egg, potatoes, cheese and your choice of filling. My favorite was the Haleiwa filled with Hawaiian pulled pork. They definitely fill you up and are perfect after a day of surfing on the North Shore.



It's located at the front of the North Shore Marketplace next to the Quiksilver North Shore Boardriders Club surf shop. It's open only for breakfast and lunch. You can also eat for free on your birthday.