Kona Inn Shopping Village
75-5744 Alii Drive
| +1 808-329-6573
More info
Sun - Sat 9am - 9pm
Shopping for Art and SouvenirsBoth Hilo and Kona have quaint downtown areas with small shops and cafes. Kona has been updated more recently to accommodate travelers who predominantly stay on the Kona side of the Big Island.
With coffee shops, restaurants like the Kona Canoe Club and Mahina Pizza, and shops including the Pacific Fine Art Gallery and ABC Stores, you can spend an entire day browsing for Aloha shirts, art, and souvenirs before enjoying the sunset from one of Kailua-Kona's many beachside restaurants.