Kolonaki
Kolonaki, Athens 106 75, Greece
Indulging in Kolonaki, AthensKolonaki is Athens's affluent and posh neighborhood, and the access point to scaling Lycabettus Mountain. Kolonaki is a stunning contrast to nearby neighborhoods like Exarcheia and Omonia; this is where the elite hang out, and instead of graffiti you'll find art galleries and designer labels. Check out the neoclassical mansions on Leof Vasiliss Sofias, and enjoy some frappe at an outdoor cafe.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Athens Tips Part 9 - Kolonaki
Kolonaki is located surrounding Lykavittos hill the tallest hill in all of Athens. The neighbourhood is considered the most high-end neighbourhood in all of downtown Athens, and prices reflect that. This is the area where you'll find many expensive boutiques including Louis Vuitton and Armani. You'll also find many fine restaurants and cafés, with premium prices attached to them. If you've got bottomless pockets it's the perfect neighbourhood to splurge, but if you have a limited budget it's a fine place to window shop.
Kolonaki is a neighbourhood where you may question the idea of Greece being in economic difficult times. You're sure to see a few fancy cars parked on the streets, and people spending money at expensive boutiques The streets of Kolonaki can be challenging considering it's on the slopes of the tallest hill in Athens. When exploring you may find yourself climbing steep hills or stairs very regularly. Kolonaki is a great neighbourhood to wander if you want to get a good workout and want to see how the wealthy folks in Athens live.
As a bonus, head to Kolonaki square and check out the little column, after all "Kolonaki" means little column.
Kolonaki is a neighbourhood where you may question the idea of Greece being in economic difficult times. You're sure to see a few fancy cars parked on the streets, and people spending money at expensive boutiques The streets of Kolonaki can be challenging considering it's on the slopes of the tallest hill in Athens. When exploring you may find yourself climbing steep hills or stairs very regularly. Kolonaki is a great neighbourhood to wander if you want to get a good workout and want to see how the wealthy folks in Athens live.
As a bonus, head to Kolonaki square and check out the little column, after all "Kolonaki" means little column.