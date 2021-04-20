Kolonaki Kolonaki, Athens 106 75, Greece

Indulging in Kolonaki, Athens Kolonaki is Athens's affluent and posh neighborhood, and the access point to scaling Lycabettus Mountain. Kolonaki is a stunning contrast to nearby neighborhoods like Exarcheia and Omonia; this is where the elite hang out, and instead of graffiti you'll find art galleries and designer labels. Check out the neoclassical mansions on Leof Vasiliss Sofias, and enjoy some frappe at an outdoor cafe.



