Koloa Fish Market
5482 Koloa Road
+1 808-742-6199
Mon - Fri 10am - 6pm
Sat 10am - 5pm
Fishing for AlohaI rarely get fooled when I follow the local lead and the Koloa Fish Market has my attention. It's easy to start talking about this little fish palace across the street from the post office. Nondescript is telling it like it is. Observing the stream of locals flowing thru the doors on any given day pegs this place as perfect.
This is a fresh fish paradise. Poke prepared in the traditional and innovative styles is the big draw for me. Their wasabi dipping sauce is a great complement to the delightful seasonings. If you need to avoid the raw bar options, you can always hook something to take home to cook. In one of the thousands of hotel rooms without cooking facility? Try the seared ahi with the special teriyaki sauce for a tender treat that easily fulfills lunch or dinner. For those who crave things that walk, they have wonderful treatments on their chicken and pork. Kim chee influences spice things up.
The Koloa Fish Market is easy to find and hard to forget. It's cash only so put your plastic away. No seating onsite, but no shortage of picnic spots on Kauai. It's just another reminder of a simpler, sustainable Kauai existence. Great testament to the Aloha spirit of the islands.