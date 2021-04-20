Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Kilauea Crater

Kīlauea Crater, Hawaii 96778, USA
Website
Close Crater Pāhoa Hawaii United States

Close Crater

The highlight of Volcanoes National Park is the Kilauea Crater. Nothing beats seeing the glow from the active crater at night—well, maybe the prospect of seeing a new explosive eruption.

There are a couple of other lava flow viewing areas in the area that are recommended depending on the activity. Helicopter rides are also available during the day to take visitors over the volcanic island.

The park's visitor center is the best place to check in and find out where to go. And at $10 for a 7 day pass, you will not want to miss this national park!
By Andrea Rip , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30