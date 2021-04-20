Kilauea Crater Kīlauea Crater, Hawaii 96778, USA

Close Crater The highlight of Volcanoes National Park is the Kilauea Crater. Nothing beats seeing the glow from the active crater at night—well, maybe the prospect of seeing a new explosive eruption.



There are a couple of other lava flow viewing areas in the area that are recommended depending on the activity. Helicopter rides are also available during the day to take visitors over the volcanic island.



The park's visitor center is the best place to check in and find out where to go. And at $10 for a 7 day pass, you will not want to miss this national park!