Khufu Ship at Cheops Boat Museum
Nazlet El-Semman, Al Haram, Giza Governorate, Egypt
More info
Sun - Sat 8:30am - 4pm
Sail to the Sun at the Cheops Boat MuseumThe boat at this particular museum isn’t your ordinary vessel. The ship in question was designed to sail its passengers into the afterlife, with the sun god Ra. Also known as the Giza Solar Boat Museum, the museum sits just meters from where the solar boat was found, behind the Great Pyramid of Khufu.
The reconstructed sun boat is huge and you can get a good view of it from all angles on three different viewing platforms. The hull of the boat was built from single planks made from Lebanese cedar. As these trees have never grown locally, it is believed the ancient Egyptians transported the planks from Lebanon.
Inside the museum, you can also see the tomb-like cavern the boat was buried in, as well as a scale model and a series of photos and diagrams from the excavation. There are a total of seven boat pits in the area, and a second one is currently being excavated, with plans for reconstruction.
