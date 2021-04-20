On the Karl-Marx-Allee

This Soviet-built boulevard starts at Alexanderplatz and extends some two kilometres far out into the borough of Friedrichshain. Formerly known as Stalin Allee, the expansive street was seen as East Berlin’s answer to the West’s famous shopping street, the Ku’damm. Today it’s a protected landmark whose imposing communist architecture still houses residents as well as new venues like art galleries, restaurants and the wonderful computer game museum.