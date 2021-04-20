worth the hassle

So I saw the post about the Kapoho tide pools and thought it would be a great place to see. Our GPS steered us to the private property gate and the homeowners in the property are VERY serious about keeping visitors out of their neighborhood. There is a public parking lot (for those dogged enough to find it) but note: it's a half mile walk to the tide pools. DO NOT try to park in the community. I also feel I should (personal opinion) note that visiting the volcanoes was a bit of a time suck. You'll very likely not see molten lava (unless you're prepared to hike 11ish miles). The most interesting part was seeing the devastation within 10 minutes of the drive down....otherwise I wish we would've turned out to spend more time at the tide pools.

Is it worth the hassle to get to the tide pools? I say yes...just be aware. No facilities and very guarded surrounding community