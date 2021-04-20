Kapoho Tide Pools
Kapoho Tide Pools, Hawaii 96778, USA
Wading the Tide PoolsThe Kapoho Tide Pools are a distinct and different seaside phenomena. The pools stretch nearly a mile down the beach and reach into the sea. The pools are spring fed with fresh water and filled by the rising tide. The interesting geography of the area allows for fascinating photos. It's a great place to search for sea life under the water and in the rocks.
More Recommendations
over 5 years ago
worth the hassle
So I saw the post about the Kapoho tide pools and thought it would be a great place to see. Our GPS steered us to the private property gate and the homeowners in the property are VERY serious about keeping visitors out of their neighborhood. There is a public parking lot (for those dogged enough to find it) but note: it's a half mile walk to the tide pools. DO NOT try to park in the community. I also feel I should (personal opinion) note that visiting the volcanoes was a bit of a time suck. You'll very likely not see molten lava (unless you're prepared to hike 11ish miles). The most interesting part was seeing the devastation within 10 minutes of the drive down....otherwise I wish we would've turned out to spend more time at the tide pools.
Is it worth the hassle to get to the tide pools? I say yes...just be aware. No facilities and very guarded surrounding community
