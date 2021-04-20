Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Kapoho Tide Pools

Kapoho Tide Pools, Hawaii 96778, USA
Website
Wading the Tide Pools Pāhoa Hawaii United States
worth the hassle Pāhoa Hawaii United States
Wading the Tide Pools Pāhoa Hawaii United States
worth the hassle Pāhoa Hawaii United States

Wading the Tide Pools

The Kapoho Tide Pools are a distinct and different seaside phenomena. The pools stretch nearly a mile down the beach and reach into the sea. The pools are spring fed with fresh water and filled by the rising tide. The interesting geography of the area allows for fascinating photos. It's a great place to search for sea life under the water and in the rocks.

By Andrea Rip , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Brenda Willis
over 5 years ago

worth the hassle

So I saw the post about the Kapoho tide pools and thought it would be a great place to see. Our GPS steered us to the private property gate and the homeowners in the property are VERY serious about keeping visitors out of their neighborhood. There is a public parking lot (for those dogged enough to find it) but note: it's a half mile walk to the tide pools. DO NOT try to park in the community. I also feel I should (personal opinion) note that visiting the volcanoes was a bit of a time suck. You'll very likely not see molten lava (unless you're prepared to hike 11ish miles). The most interesting part was seeing the devastation within 10 minutes of the drive down....otherwise I wish we would've turned out to spend more time at the tide pools.
Is it worth the hassle to get to the tide pools? I say yes...just be aware. No facilities and very guarded surrounding community

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points