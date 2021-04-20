Kamasan
Kamasan, Klungkung Sub-District, Klungkung Regency, Bali, Indonesia
Photo by Reg Jones
A Village of ArtsJust outside Gelgel and Klungkung, which were the seats of the Majapahit Kingdom from the 15th until the second half of the 17th century, is the village of Kamasan. This village was and is still of great cultural importance to the Balinese as it has been the core of Balinese traditional arts for the past 600 years. It is most famous for its painters, who have been painting in the 'Kamasan style' for many generations. This style is derived from the Javanese style that came to Bali with the Majapahit Kingdom and is now the basis for all traditional Balinese styles. You can tour the village and chat to the painters in their workshops and also buy directly from them. There are also textile workshops and silversmiths in the village you can visit.
Kamasan is about 40 minutes from Ubud or 1 1/2 hours from Kuta or Seminyak.