A Powerful Single-Drop Waterfall, in Guyanese Amazon
Accessible only by a three-day overland and river journey or via a charter flight to a tiny airstrip, Kaieteur Falls, tucked in the heart of Guyana's pristine Amazon wilderness, is one of the world's most powerful single-drop waterfalls. And what an impressive sight it is. Maybe it's the remoteness, that you can't just drive up to it, which adds to the wild allure of this impressive stream of water. It requires walking about 1.5 miles through jungle rain forest to reach it. Accessible only on a guided trip (you are literally in the middle of nowhere), you'll walk from the airstrip to a number of lookout sites, each closer to the main event, where the Potaro River plunges 741 feet down a chasm surrounded by virgin rain forest (Guyana is home to the largest remaining untouched tracks of rain forest in the Amazon). Some excellent view points allow for social-media all-star photos up against the falls, but just be careful, as there are no ropes to hold you back, and tumbling over the waterfall accidentally is a real possibility if you get too close. Check out tours with Wilderness Explorers, the top adventure outfitter in Guyana, that incorporate Kaieteur into the itinerary.