Located at the Navarino Dunes Beach, Barbouni Restaurant provides a great waterfront dining experience on the beautiful Ionian Sea. While you can find salads and Greek delicacies on the menu, the highlight is the fresh caught fish and seafood. Some recommendations include an oven-baked sea bass with tomato, garlic, onion, and olive oil; mussels with feta, spring onion, and ouzo white sauce; and grilled prawns with lime and fennel olive oil. For dessert, the Giaourti—strained Greek yogurt with sour cherry, thyme-scented Greek honey, and walnuts—will leave your sweet tooth satisfied. Note Barbouni Restaurant does not take reservations, so seating is on a first-come first-serve basis.
If you’re on the island of Kos, do yourself a favor and stop in a Barbouni for a sunset dinner. No, the sun doesn’t set into the seas that border this modern Dodecanese restaurant, but Turkey will be the backdrop to your dining experience with sailboats and ferrys plying the waters in between. The surroundings will not leave you wanting and neither will the food.
On a recent visit, we had local spiny lobster, salted fish sampler, pickled octopus, and grilled barbouni (red-mullet). All were excellent!
