Agios Ioannis Kastri
Blame actress Meryl Streep for putting this chapel on the map. Teetering atop an outcrop of rock adrift the northeastern coast of Skopelos, the church of Agios Ioannis tou Kastri (St. John of the Castle) is where Streep serenaded Pierce Brosnan for the movie Mamma Mia!
(and where her on-screen daughter, played by Amanda Seyfried, tied the knot). This has inevitably generated a stream of inappropriately attired ABBA fans, eager to climb the 200-odd stairs to the church. But come in the early evening, and you might have the place to yourself. Just don’t plan a wedding here unless you are Greek Orthodox and intend to invite no more than half a dozen guests (the spartan interior is tiny).