JW Marriott Atlanta Buckhead 3300 Lenox Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30326, USA

The Best Hotel for Shopaholics The shiny windows of the JW Marriott Hotel immediately draw the eye in. The 371 room hotel is across the street from the Lenox MARTA transit station and has its own indoor walkway to Lenox Mall, making it even easier to lug your purchases back to your room. Nox Creek Southern Grill is the hotel's in-house restaurant and serves some of the best breakfasts in the area.