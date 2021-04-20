Where are you going?
Julian Hard Cider tasting room

4470 Julian Rd, Julian, CA 92036, USA
Website
| +1 760-765-2500
Sun, Mon, Thur 11am - 6pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 8pm

Although I was never a fan of hard cider—it's always tasted too sweet and sticky—I tried Julian Hard Cider at a grape stomp festival in Julian a few years ago and have been hooked ever since. Julian Hard Cider is so crisp and clean tasting, it's easy to forget the high alcohol content. So be careful!

The Julian Hard Cider recipe dates back to 1670 and is made using apples grown right there in Julian.

When you go to Julian, definitely stop by the tasting room and try it out!
By Rajam Roose , AFAR Local Expert

