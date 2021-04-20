Julian Hard Cider tasting room
4470 Julian Rd, Julian, CA 92036, USA
| +1 760-765-2500
Sun, Mon, Thur 11am - 6pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 8pm
Best apple cider is found in Julian, CAAlthough I was never a fan of hard cider—it's always tasted too sweet and sticky—I tried Julian Hard Cider at a grape stomp festival in Julian a few years ago and have been hooked ever since. Julian Hard Cider is so crisp and clean tasting, it's easy to forget the high alcohol content. So be careful!
The Julian Hard Cider recipe dates back to 1670 and is made using apples grown right there in Julian.
When you go to Julian, definitely stop by the tasting room and try it out!