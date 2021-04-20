J.C. Nichols Memorial Fountain
Nicknamed the “City of Fountains,” Kansas City claims to have more working fountains than anywhere else in the world. Among its 200 registered wellheads, the J.C. Nichols Memorial Fountain stands out for its four horsemen statues, said to represent the four mighty rivers of the world: the Mississippi, the Volga, the Seine, and the Rhine. The figures were sculpted by Henri Greber in 1910 for the mansion of Clarence Mackay on Long Island, New York, but were brought to Kansas City by the Nichols family in 1951 and refurbished for the fountain, which officially opened in 1960. Visit the site, which sits at the eastern entrance of Country Club Plaza, on a special occasion, when the bursting streams of water are often dyed festive colors.