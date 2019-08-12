Blue Room Jazz Club
Named after the 1930s Street Hotel club in Kansas City’s 18th & Vine Historic Jazz District, the Blue Room—housed within the American Jazz Museum—functions as part exhibit, part jazz club. The venue hosts a multifaceted display about the many musicians who helped craft “Kansas City Jazz,” as well as regular performances by the best local and national jazz talent. By day, guests can learn about blues legends and play around with the video jukebox, which features “soundies” of performances by Billie Holiday, Charlie Parker, Louis Armstrong, and John Coltrane. By night, they can sip drinks while listening to up-and-coming bands, seasoned veterans of the local jazz scene, internationally renowned artists, and more. The last Monday of each month is reserved for big bands, while the last Thursday showcases Latin jazz and salsa acts. Aspiring musicians can even bring their own instruments and sit in for weekly Blue Monday Jam sessions.