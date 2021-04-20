Buck O'Neil's Shrine

The 18th and Vine District is a testament to one of the most revered figures in Kansas City history, Buck O’Neil, who gained fame in Ken Burns’ documentary Baseball. Buck helped establish the nation’s only Negro Leagues baseball museum, which pays tribute to an oft-forgot history of the national pastime. The NLBM could rightly be called the Cooperstown of the Negro Leagues, full of artifacts that tell the story not just of great players like Satchel Paige, Josh Gibson, and “Cool Papa” Bell, but the history of segregation. Follow in the footsteps of baseball superstars who tour the museum on road trips to Kansas City, then pay tribute to the history of Kansas City Jazz next door at the American Jazz Museum and the Blue Room jazz bar, near the famed “12th Street and Vine” of the song “Kansas City, Here I Come.”