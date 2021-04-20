Where are you going?
Le Fou Frog

400 E 5th St, Kansas City, MO 64106, USA
| +1 816-474-6060
A Bit of Paris in the Paris of the Plains

Sun 5pm - 9pm
Tue - Thur 4:30pm - 9pm
Fri, Sat 5pm - 10pm

A Bit of Paris in the Paris of the Plains

One of the most romantic restaurants in Kansas City, Mano and Barbara Rafael’s French bistro in the River Market brings Paris to the Paris of the Plains. Start with the traditional French Onion soup (sweetened with Port), but leave room for one of the Lobster tails with a pureed Madagascar vanilla bean and champagne sauce. To get the full Le Fou Frog experience, make reservations for their Bastille Day celebration, a three-day event with a special menu, jazz bands, a Les Miz serenade—this year, Barbara played Fifi Lewis, the love child of Catherine Deneuve and Jerry Lewis. That’s why this place is “The Crazy Frog.”

By Stephen Himes , AFAR Local Expert

