Michael's Fine Clothing-Men

KC's Most Dapper Clothier for Over a Century
There are very few places like Michael’s Fine Clothes for Men in the Crossroads District. Since 1906, Michael’s has outfitted the men of Kansas City in timeless-but-fashionable fine pants, ties, jackets, and suits. If you or the man in your life needs to look good for a big occasion, third generation owner Keith Novorr will help you create a look, measure it right, and turn around alterations in no time. It’s not just locals: Keith fits hall of famers, current ballplayers, actors, politicians, and other celebrities who go to Michaels when they’re in town. The last time I bought pants and tie there, the mayor was getting fitted. Don’t forget to check out the hat rack past the counter near the back wall to add the final piece to your new look.