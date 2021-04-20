Boulevard Brewing Company

Kansas City's Craft Brewery

This isn’t your regular brewery tour. Boulevard is the largest craft brewery in the Midwest, coming online in the late 1980s, before the craft beer revolution. You’ll get a forty-five minute tour of the facility to see how the beer is made and get a brief history of how founder John McDonald delivered kegs out of his truck. The real reasons to take the tour, however, are to see the Muehlebach Suite, Boulevard’s eco-friendly, sustainable entertainment space with a unique panoramic view of downtown, and ending the tour in the Tasting Room. Not only can you sample twelve different Boulevards, they’ll often test beers before release—I’ve known beer geeks to take the tour just because an experimental brew was in the Tasting Room. You need to physically go to the Brewery at 10am to reserve up to four spots for that day’s tours—it’s well worth the trip, especially for a group of friends.