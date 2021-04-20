Where are you going?
2501 Southwest Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64108, USA
Sun 10am - 6pm
Mon - Wed 11am - 8pm
Thur 11am - 9pm
Fri, Sat 10am - 9pm

Among the dozens of breweries in Kansas City, Boulevard Brewing Company stands out for being one of the first and the finest. Founded in 1989, the once-tiny operation is now the largest specialty brewery in the Midwest, offering everything from a best-selling pale ale to porters, pilsners, and wheat beers. It all began with John McDonald, who got a taste for “real beer” during a vacation to Europe in 1984. His fascination with Belgium brews led to a pioneering role in Kansas City’s craft beer market and an influence that can still be felt today. 

Visitors to Boulevard can take 45-minute walking tours of the brewery that conclude with generous samples, or opt for more specialized experiences like the two-hour Smokestack Tour & Tasting, which includes guided food and beer pairings. Should you prefer to just hang out, there’s a beer hall on-site, as well as a gift shop, photo booth, and recreation area equipped with shuffleboard courts.
By Anne Roderique-Jones , AFAR Local Expert

Stephen Himes
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Kansas City's Craft Brewery

This isn’t your regular brewery tour. Boulevard is the largest craft brewery in the Midwest, coming online in the late 1980s, before the craft beer revolution. You’ll get a forty-five minute tour of the facility to see how the beer is made and get a brief history of how founder John McDonald delivered kegs out of his truck. The real reasons to take the tour, however, are to see the Muehlebach Suite, Boulevard’s eco-friendly, sustainable entertainment space with a unique panoramic view of downtown, and ending the tour in the Tasting Room. Not only can you sample twelve different Boulevards, they’ll often test beers before release—I’ve known beer geeks to take the tour just because an experimental brew was in the Tasting Room. You need to physically go to the Brewery at 10am to reserve up to four spots for that day’s tours—it’s well worth the trip, especially for a group of friends.

