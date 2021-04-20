The Rieger

A Throwback to KC’s Wild Past

Imbibe’s 2013 Bartender of the Year, Ryan Maybee has created a throwback to Kansas City’s speakeasy age with Manifesto, an underground bar beneath the historic Rieger Hotel Grill and Exchange in the Crossroads District (the building with the giant “Monogram Whiskey” mural facing south). The space is an intimate candlelit venue designed to evoke the prohibition days in Kansas City—you even have to text (816) 536-1325 to get “permission” to enter by the back of the hotel (though you can walk through the dining room from the front Main Street entrance to get there). If they’re full, you’ll receive a text when your spot is open. Then menu celebrates KC’s gangster and political machine past, with drinks dedicated to “Boss” Tom Pendergast and the like. The menu changes, but anything with Maybee’s signature, house-made Kansas City Smoked Bitters is a must—including The Derailleur aperitif, or The Kansas City Sling.