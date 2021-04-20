Anton's Taproom

Anton Raises His Own Fish
Not only does Anton’s have one of the most extensive beer menus in Kansas City, owner Anton Kotar is committed hormone and antibiotic free meats and grass-fed beef. Steaks are aged in house, and cut to order. The menu changes frequently, but recommended are the Talapia Tacos with Pumpkin Seed Salsa. You can even see where your talapia comes from: In the basement, Anton’s has created an Auquaponics fish tank to raise its fish in a carbon-neutral environment—even using the steam from the system in radiant heat tubing to heat the building during the winter. If he’s around, Anton himself will take you down to check it out.