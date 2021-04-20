Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Anton's Taproom

1610 Main Street
Website
| +1 816-888-8800
Anton Raises His Own Fish Kansas City Missouri United States

More info

Sun 11am - 10pm
Mon - Thur 11am - 12am
Fri, Sat 11am - 1:30am

Anton Raises His Own Fish

Not only does Anton’s have one of the most extensive beer menus in Kansas City, owner Anton Kotar is committed hormone and antibiotic free meats and grass-fed beef. Steaks are aged in house, and cut to order. The menu changes frequently, but recommended are the Talapia Tacos with Pumpkin Seed Salsa. You can even see where your talapia comes from: In the basement, Anton’s has created an Auquaponics fish tank to raise its fish in a carbon-neutral environment—even using the steam from the system in radiant heat tubing to heat the building during the winter. If he’s around, Anton himself will take you down to check it out.

By Stephen Himes , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points