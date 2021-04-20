21c Museum Hotel Kansas City
21c Museum Hotel Kansas CityWhy we love it: A hotel-cum-art-museum with a historical pedigree
The Highlights:
- 6,200 square feet of on-site exhibition space
- Historical details like the art nouveau dome in the lobby
- A hip restaurant with great cocktails
The Review:
This downtown hotel is the eighth property in the 21c collection, a concept founded by art collectors and preservationists Laura Lee Brown and Steve Wilson that blurs the lines between a boutique hotel and a contemporary art museum. Housed in what was once the Savoy Hotel and Grill—a luxurious destination for train travelers in the early 1900s—the 21c Kansas City pairs historical details (stunning stained-glass windows, original hotel sinks in each room) with modern art (including curated exhibitions, site-specific installations, and cultural programming). Designed by architecture firm Deborah Berke Partners and the Kansas City–based Hufft Projects, the 120 spacious rooms and suites carry the juxtaposition even further, complementing high ceilings and large windows with punchy purple sofas and original artwork.
Located between Kansas City’s Power & Light District and River Market, the hotel is ideally situated for exploring the city’s best dining and shopping, as well as the 100-plus market stalls selling produce, baked goods, and flowers. When you don’t feel like leaving the property, however, there’s The Savory at 21c restaurant, housed in what was once the oldest restaurant west of the Mississippi and a favorite of prominent figures like President Truman (his preferred booth still sits in the bar and lounge area). Here, Kansas City native Joe West now serves a creative take on classic Americana, with a traditional cocktail list to match. In case you feel yourself slipping into nostalgia, just head out to the lobby, where a massive glowing chandelier by Ken+Julia Yonetani will remind you that you’re at one of Kansas City’s most modern stays.