LC’s Bar-B-Q
It’s a bit off the beaten path—and radar—but LC’s Bar-B-Q is one of the finest barbecue joints in Kansas City. The building isn’t going to win any beauty pageants—it’s small and squat with fewer than 10 tables crammed inside—but the product is mighty. A big, blackened smoker sits behind the counter, filled with ribs, beef, ham, and pork, all slathered in LC’s award-winning barbecue sauce. The burnt ends here are arguably the best in town, but save room for the combo sandwich, which features two types of meat (we suggest ham and beef) piled between two slices of white bread and served with a side of french fries.