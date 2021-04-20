Jammin' Jensen, Jensen Beach Blvd.,
1989 NE Jensen Beach Blvd, Jensen Beach, FL 34957, USA
+1 772-334-9885
Sun - Wed 8am - 7pm
Thur 8am - 10pm
Fri, Sat 8am - 9pm
Jammin' JensenEvery Thursday evening from 6-9pm there is a "happening" in Downtown Jensen Beach on Jensen Beach Boulevard. Local artists display their works, jewelry is laid out, chainsaw sculptures are available, there are hats, clothing, household goodies, soaps, candles, and many more choices for you to select. While you peruse the offerings, bands are playing and the lines for the local restaurants are long. (Try CrawDaddy's (New Orleans style) or Mulligans). Don't forget to end the evening with an ice cream from Jan's or Baskin Robbins at Dunkin' Donuts.
Other places to eat would be Peter's Steak House, 11 Maple Street, Kona Cafe.
Jensen Beach is a small Florida town and Jammin' Jensen gives that "old Florida" feeling.
There are many regulars when I go to Jammin' Jensen but the "snow birds" really enjoy the fun and entertainment, too.
The weekly "Jammin " makes Jensen Beach a fun spot. Kids young and old love it. Try it some Thursday night.